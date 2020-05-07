Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,464 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

