Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 7,933 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

WWE opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.47.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,500,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at $429,947.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,021 shares of company stock worth $3,386,496 over the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

