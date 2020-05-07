Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

