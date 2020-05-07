Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 55.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.86.

HII opened at $178.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

