Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 217.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Wolfe Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barrington Research downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

