Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,198 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the third quarter worth $402,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 823.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 229,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 205,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

