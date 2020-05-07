Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.31 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $3,042,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

