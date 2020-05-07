Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

GL opened at $74.19 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

