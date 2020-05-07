Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 525,584 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 512,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 283,526 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 140,320 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $351,368.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,108,196.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

FORM opened at $23.60 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

