Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.28 Million Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.47. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.