Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Trustmark by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 312.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRMK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Trustmark stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.12. Trustmark Corp has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $36.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

