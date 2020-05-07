Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana purchased 2,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 63.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

