Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.09% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

