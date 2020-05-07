Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 53,776 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after buying an additional 637,543 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

