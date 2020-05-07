Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $2,829,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $14,591,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 309,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,799,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHGE stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

