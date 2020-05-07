Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,204 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,782.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NRG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

NYSE:NRG opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

