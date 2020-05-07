Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $17,686,068.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Xencor Inc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

