Francis A. Desouza Sells 3,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total transaction of $925,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,839,503.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $315.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.96. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after acquiring an additional 829,865 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5,762.3% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 524,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 515,437 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after acquiring an additional 481,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $330,502,000 after acquiring an additional 332,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.88.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

