Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,916,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 545,312 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of B2Gold worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,443,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,965,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,210,000 after buying an additional 803,164 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,126,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,758,000 after buying an additional 5,450,912 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in B2Gold by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,525,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after buying an additional 1,450,430 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,256,000.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.40 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

