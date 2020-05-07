Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,917 Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 263,017 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in TIM Participacoes by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSU opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.04. TIM Participacoes SA has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, analysts predict that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

