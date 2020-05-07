Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Millendo Therapeutics worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLND opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. Millendo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLND. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Millendo Therapeutics from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

