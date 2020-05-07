Geode Capital Management LLC Has $726,000 Stock Position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Value Line worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALU. Barclays PLC increased its position in Value Line by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Value Line by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Value Line by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Value Line by 4,848.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Value Line in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VALU shares. BidaskClub raised Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Value Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $276.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. Value Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

