Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 540.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

CDOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Condor Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Condor Hospitality Trust stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (?MSAs?) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

