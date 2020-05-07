Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,081 Shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Sesen Bio worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,603 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Sesen Bio Inc has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24). Equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Sesen Bio Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

