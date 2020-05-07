Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,086 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 22.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE BNED opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $75.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $502.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in B2Gold Corp.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,917 Shares of TIM Participacoes SA
Millendo Therapeutics Inc Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $726,000 Stock Position in Value Line, Inc.
Condor Hospitality Trust Inc Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC
