Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,086 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 22.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE BNED opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $75.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $502.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

