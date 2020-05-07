Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGC. ValuEngine cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ LOGC opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.83. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.55.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

