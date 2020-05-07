Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 25,339 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 166,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,557,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 952.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,751,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.89.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

