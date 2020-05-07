Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $54,945.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,179 shares of company stock worth $249,087. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $337.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.84. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $21.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.11). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a negative net margin of 962.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP).

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.