Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Position Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brightcove by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brightcove by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $732,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $48,768.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $157,192.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $303.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

