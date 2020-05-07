Bank of America Corp DE Sells 15,758 Shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,758 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Central European Media Enterprises were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises by 2,269.1% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 465,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 445,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 115,143 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 1,165.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 376,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 347,139 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 230,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 80,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 1,331.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 651,450 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CETV opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.33. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 16.81%.

CETV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

