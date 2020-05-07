UBS Group AG Has $75,000 Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 166.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.