Geode Capital Management LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,165 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 14.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FGBI. ValuEngine cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

First Guaranty Bancshares Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

