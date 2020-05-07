UBS Group AG Has $75,000 Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,198,040 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628,887 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,726 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,940,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,524,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,926,000. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $698.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.04 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

