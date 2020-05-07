24,202 Shares in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of Superior Energy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,764,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Energy Services stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $2.18. The company had revenue of $336.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.33 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 83.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPN shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

