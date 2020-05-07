Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 108.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter worth about $11,354,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock opened at $109.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.04. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $209.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

