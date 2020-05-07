UBS Group AG Sells 866 Shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of SYV opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $74.37.

