UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 126.40% and a negative return on equity of 160.98%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

MBII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

