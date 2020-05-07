Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 4,455.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 74.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

NYSE:G opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

