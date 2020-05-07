Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 206.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 63,649 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $22,360,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 261,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,533 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 55,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

