Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Twitter (TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at China International Capital Corp from $25.00 to $23.00.

5/1/2020 – Twitter had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Twitter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

5/1/2020 – Twitter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

5/1/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $47.00 to $35.00.

5/1/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $37.00 to $35.00.

4/30/2020 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.25.

4/30/2020 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/29/2020 – Twitter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

4/27/2020 – Twitter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Twitter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

4/19/2020 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/16/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $38.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $44.50 to $32.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/3/2020 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

4/3/2020 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

3/30/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2020 – Twitter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Twitter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Twitter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.78. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Get Twitter Inc alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,086. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2,012.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.