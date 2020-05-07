AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.92 Million

Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce sales of $122.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $127.52 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $87.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $355.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.10 million to $359.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $404.15 million, with estimates ranging from $391.26 million to $422.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. William Blair downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $59.62 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after buying an additional 311,941 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,715,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $11,923,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $10,488,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $10,318,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

