$18.17 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) This Quarter

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) will report sales of $18.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Pacific City Financial reported sales of $20.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full year sales of $74.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $76.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.93 million, with estimates ranging from $73.10 million to $77.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pacific City Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PCB opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. Pacific City Financial has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

In other Pacific City Financial news, Director Don Rhee bought 8,145 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $92,201.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 63,697 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB)

