Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NEXT to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,140 ($80.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NEXT to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,686.83 ($74.81).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 4,655 ($61.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,303.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,123.55. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79).

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,278 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

