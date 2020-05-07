Liberum Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 624 ($8.21) to GBX 463 ($6.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 512.19 ($6.74).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 192.90 ($2.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 484.15. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

