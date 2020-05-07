Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.33 Million

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to post sales of $87.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.59 million and the highest is $88.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $387.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $392.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $506.05 million, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $521.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.46.

Cloudflare stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. Cloudflare has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of -34.65.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,065.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $501,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,314,686 shares of company stock worth $152,564,077 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares during the period. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Genpact Limited
Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Genpact Limited
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Twitter
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Twitter
AeroVironment, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.92 Million
AeroVironment, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.92 Million
$18.17 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific City Financial Corporation This Quarter
$18.17 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific City Financial Corporation This Quarter
ATN International Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.35 Million
ATN International Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.35 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report