Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.82 Million

Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce sales of $29.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.99 million and the lowest is $29.64 million. Alphatec posted sales of $24.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $111.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.53 million to $131.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $141.89 million, with estimates ranging from $130.34 million to $153.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 154.10% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

ATEC stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $278.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $49,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $84,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,588 shares in the company, valued at $355,831.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alphatec by 2,023.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 643,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 613,064 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alphatec by 36.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 117.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 100,750 shares during the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

