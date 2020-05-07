Zacks: Analysts Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to report sales of $542.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $504.95 million to $574.83 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $619.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,474,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTB opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

