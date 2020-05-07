$96.05 Million in Sales Expected for American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to announce sales of $96.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.70 million. American Vanguard posted sales of $99.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year sales of $492.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $497.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $507.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Vanguard.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Vanguard by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.