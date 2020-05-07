Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.30 Million

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post $142.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.58 million and the lowest is $140.93 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $134.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $586.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.34 million to $598.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $625.03 million, with estimates ranging from $600.84 million to $646.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.38, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $92.96.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

