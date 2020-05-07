Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMI. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on IMI from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 990.67 ($13.03).

LON IMI opened at GBX 839.12 ($11.04) on Thursday. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 769.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,015.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22.

In other news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Insiders purchased 41 shares of company stock valued at $38,052 in the last three months.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

