Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMI. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on IMI from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 990.67 ($13.03).

LON IMI opened at GBX 839.12 ($11.04) on Thursday. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 769.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,015.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22.

In other news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Insiders purchased 41 shares of company stock valued at $38,052 in the last three months.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Analyst Recommendations for IMI (LON:IMI)

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Genpact Limited
Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Genpact Limited
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Twitter
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Twitter
AeroVironment, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.92 Million
AeroVironment, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.92 Million
$18.17 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific City Financial Corporation This Quarter
$18.17 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific City Financial Corporation This Quarter
ATN International Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.35 Million
ATN International Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.35 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report